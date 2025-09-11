Robert Irwin put his Columbia Sportswear gear to the test by "wrangling 15-foot-long crocs".

Robert Irwin is teaming up with Columbia Sportswear

The 21-year-old zookeeper and conservationist - whose father was late Crocodile Hunter legend Steve Irwin - is "absolutely thrilled" to be joining the brand as a global ambassador, and he revealed he's already tested the products to their limits on his annual research trip.

He told WWD: “I’ve thrown everything at my Columbia gear, including wrangling 15-foot-long crocs in mud up to my chest.

I know I can count on it and I’m looking forward to putting it through even more paces on my upcoming adventures.”

Robert - who recently joined Dancing With The Stars - will appear in Columbia's iconic Engineered for Whatever campaign.

He said: “I’ve dedicated my life to sharing the beauty of the natural world and inspiring people to have fun in the outdoors.

“Columbia and their gear have played an important role in my life, and I’m absolutely thrilled to officially join forces.”

Robert has also moved into modelling, and earlier this year he caused a stir with his abs-baring topless shoot for Bonds underwear.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine about the snaps going viral, he laughed: "I did not expect the reaction it got."

Despite the stir the photos caused online, Robert insisted he has no regrets, as he knows he can use these moments to shine a light on his conservation work.

He said: "Yes, I’m all grown up, and I want to start tackling bigger projects and discussing the big and important issues.

"I feel like my whole mission of conservation is being listened to on an even larger scale, and it’s more important than ever to come together with a sense of kindness toward each other and toward the planet. "