Robert Pattinson is embracing the 'romanticism' of his Dior partnership

The 38-year-old actor has been working with the iconic brand for over a decade, and he's "grown" after initially pushing back against the cliches of other fragrance campaigns.

He told Vanity Fair magazine: “I was very clear about what I wanted to do on the first [campaign] because I really knew what I didn’t want to do: a looking-into-the-camera, heyyy sexy fragrance thing.

“So it has this energy where you’re fighting against it. I’ve kind of settled into it a little bit more, so I guess there’s more sensuality.

"It feels more grown. There’s a romanticism to it, which is sort of quite sweet.”

However, he admitted he still can't "convincingly" talk about fragrances even after his work with the brand.

He added: "I’ve literally got press notes for this, and I can’t do it. I can’t convincingly say it.

"Even when I was saying it to Francis [Kurkdjian, Dior perfume creation director] behind the scenes, to have someone who has such an educated talent and deep understanding of scent saying, 'What do you think it smells like?'

"I’m like, 'Well, I think it smells like….” And he is like, 'What are you talking about? That’s not even slightly what it smells like. [Laughs]'"

Robert did offer some thoughts about the new Dior Homme campaign, and how he feels about the "new scent".

He said: "But what I like about this new scent is that there’s a closeness to it.

"I’m not really that into having a scent where as soon as you walk into a room, everybody’s like, oh, you’re wearing a fragrance.

"There’s something about this which combines with your natural scent as well. It’s not massively obtrusive. It’s more of an aura thing."

