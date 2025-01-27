Robert Pattinson only wears fragrance at night because he wants to smell nice for his partner Suki Waterhouse.

Robert Pattinson has opened up about his favourite ways to wear fragrance

The actor - who has been the face of Dior Homme since 2013 - has admitted he rarely wears aftershave during the day because he likes to save it for romantic evenings with his girlfriend.

He told GQ: "I'm not single and stuff, so I personally use it at night. But you know what? Now that you ask, I should probably start using it during the day.

"People will probably appreciate me smelling better in the daytime. Actually, that sounds like such a horrible thing to say. I don't know why I said that.

"I don't even agree with myself at all. Let's just call it a 24-hour-a-day kinda scent instead. Yeah, that's better."

Robert went on to reveal he also has an "entertaining" way of applying his favourite scents.

He added: "Some guys like to get some on their pulse points and rub them together. Me? I spray it in the air and walk through it. I quite like the ritual of doing that. I think it's just more entertaining."

It comes after the 'Twilight' star admitted he's has learned to embrace the "romanticism" of his Dior role after initially pushing back against the cliches of other fragrance campaigns.

He told Vanity Fair magazine: “I was very clear about what I wanted to do on the first [campaign] because I really knew what I didn’t want to do: a looking-into-the-camera, heyyy sexy fragrance thing.

“So it has this energy where you’re fighting against it. I’ve kind of settled into it a little bit more, so I guess there’s more sensuality.

"It feels more grown. There’s a romanticism to it, which is sort of quite sweet."

However, he admitted he still can't "convincingly" talk about fragrances even after his work with the brand.

He added: "I’ve literally got press notes for this, and I can’t do it. I can’t convincingly say it. Even when I was saying it to Francis [Kurkdjian, Dior perfume creation director] behind the scenes, to have someone who has such an educated talent and deep understanding of scent saying, 'What do you think it smells like?'

"I’m like, 'Well, I think it smells like … ' And he is like, 'What are you talking about? That’s not even slightly what it smells like. [Laughs]'"