Blackpink star Rosé is the new face of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand.

The 27-year-old singer has fronted the brand's special Valentine's Day campaign - which shows her posing in pink underwear covered in red lips - and she's admitted the shoot, and the products made her feel "confident and beautiful".

She said in a statement: "Valentine's Day has always held a special place in my heart. Maybe it's also because it's only a few days after my birthday, it feels special to me, almost like a second round of a birthday.

"This collection captures that feeling with pieces that are both romantic and cute. I had an amazing time shooting this campaign, and I hope everyone feels as confident and beautiful in these pieces as I did."

Kim added: "Every SKIMS campaign is designed to be iconic, and Rosé embodies that perfectly. Her elegance and energy are unmatched, and she's the ultimate Valentine for 2025.

"This collection is romantic, fun, and full of personality, and Rosé captured that beautifully."

Rosé was previously named a global ambassador for Saint Laurent in 2020, and she's also starred in campaigns for Yves Saint Laurent Beauté and jewellery firm Tiffany Co.

Kim previously revealed she loves choosing new models for her SKIMS brand - because she enjoys mixing pop culture and fashion.

She told WWD: "There is a whole marketing group chat that we have going on. We send ideas all day, all night, and that's the fun part ...having a feeling that we love an artist or maybe an athlete, and coming up with a really great campaign.

"I think the Internet culture always is wondering, 'What's the next campaign?' 'Who's it going to be?' 'What have they thought of now?' and it's always surprising."

Other stars who have posed for SKIMS include Lana del Rey and Sabrina Carpenter.