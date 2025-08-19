Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is Gisou's first global brand ambassador.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has become Giscou's first global ambassador

The 38-year-old model was the "right match" to represent the premium honey-based hair and beauty brand because she has a love for Giscou.

Specifically, Rosie will front the brand's Honey Milk 5-in-1 Styling Cream - which is said to offer up to three days of “style memory”.

Huntington-Whiteley is quoted by WWD as saying: "Hair has always been a powerful form of self-expression for me, and this partnership feels like a natural fit.

“I’ve long admired Gisou’s commitment to quality, heritage and innovation.”

Negin Mirsalehi, founder of Giscou, added: "You really have to find the right match, and we have found that in Rosie.

"She’s such a style icon with a very loyal community. Everything she does is on-point - her own branding, collaborations, the natural love for Gisou that she’s always had.

"And, of course, her hair is really iconic, as well.

"So, it was such a natural step for us.

"We never work with people on [any level] without that really intrinsic love for the products and the brand."

According to Giscou, Honey Milk 5-in-1 Styling Cream is a "lightweight, milky formula provides flexible hold, intense hydration, frizz control, glazed shine and heat protection up to 230 degrees Centigrade/450 degrees Fahrenheit".

The brand claims the item can make people's hair 10-times smoother.

Honey Milk 5-in-1 Styling Cream and its campaign launches on Wednesday (20.08.25), with the 150-ml tube being priced at $29

Huntington-Whiteley added: "This campaign celebrates the idea that hair is your best accessory - deeply personal and a true reflection of your identity.

"I’m excited to share that message."