Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stopped wearing bright colours after becoming a mum.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley only wears neutrals these days

The 37-year-old model/actress has revealed her wardrobe totally changed after she welcomed her son Jack - her first child with partner Jason Statham - back in 2017 because she ditched stand-out shades and started wearing nothing but neutrals because she found it easier to throw an outfit together in very little time.

She told the Telegraph newspaper: "It was actually after having children that I really started to wear neutrals all the time. I think post-baby I got confused and maybe had a sort of identity crisis. With less time to get ready, the neutrals, to me, make it really easy to get dressed."

Rosie - who is also mum to daughter Bella, two - went on to talk about getting older and admitted she's embraces the changes as she moves towards turning 40.

She added: "As things go south and they change – which they have – I remind myself that getting old is a real privilege.

"Moving into my late 30s, I actually feel better than ever. I don’t know whether I look better than ever. But I also don’t care as much.

"I feel like I’ve learned what it truly is to feel beautiful; laughing with my family at the kitchen table. Of course, a great photoshoot does help. That’s always a nice boost to the old ego."

Rosie previously opened up about being "time poor" since becoming a mum revealing she doesn't have the chance to try out new products anymore and often has to sacrifice either her hair or her make-up.

She told Britain's Vogue magazine: “When you become a parent, you become time-poor. You don’t have that time for yourself, or that ability to just go off and lock yourself in your bathroom in the middle of the day and play around with products.

"I certainly remember having a lot of that prior to my son being born. Oftentimes, I’ll have to decide: it’s 9am and I can do hair or make-up, which one is it going to be today? Usually it’s make-up because I can just throw my hair up."