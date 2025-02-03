Sabrina Carpenter wore a massive 50-carat diamond to the Grammy Awards on Sunday (02.02.25).

The 25-year-old singer - who was nominated for six awards and tok home Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Short n' Sweet' - turned heads on the red carpet in a custom blue backless gown with feather detail by JW Anderson, but it was her dazzling accessories that caught the eye.

The 'Espresso' singer's had a long string of 19 carats of Chopard diamonds trailing down her exposed back, with the 18-carat white old sautoir ending in the huge D-flawless brilliant cut gemstone from Chopard's Garden of Kalahari Collection.

And that wasn't Sabrina's only bling accessory because her look - which was styled by Jared Ellner - also included pear-shaped diamond earings and a 10.10-carat oval brilliant diamond ring from the same jeweller.

The 'Please Please Please' hitmaker had her blonde locks in a vintage French twist, while make-up artist Carolina Gonzalez used Prada and Armani Beauty products for her glam look, as well as Velour false lashes.

But the baby blue dress was one of four looks that Sabrina sported during the night.

When she picked up her award inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, she wore a full-length strapless gold dress with a diamond neckless, and she had two outfits for her performance.

Sabrina wore a black blazer with matching tie and skirt and crystal-encrusted Christian Louboutin heels to sing 'Espresso', before ripping off the suit to step out into a jewelled blue corset bodysuit, with which she later added a long feathered robe and a huge jewelled collar piece.

When she won her Best Pop Vocal album, Sabrina was shocked to take it ahead of "some of [her] favourite artists in the world", having been nominated alongside Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine', Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department', Chappell Roan's 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' and Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard and Soft.

She said: “Hello. I’m still out of breath from the performance so I really was not expecting this.

"All those nominees on the screen are some of my favourite artists in the world. This is my first Grammy, so, woo, I’m gonna cry. I wrote names so I wouldn’t forget on this napkin.

"Thank you to the Recording Academy for having me and everyone here tonight, and in celebration and in honour of everything that's happened, it's lucky to be able to come together and do something so special and beautiful and celebrate music.

"I wanna thank my fans who let my music be heard by the Recording Academy. I want to thank my mom for driving me to every voice lesson, and I Want to thank my dad and my sisters. I want to thank my team, Ireland Records.

"What the hell. Thank you, this is so special to me and 'Short and Sweet' means the world.

"Thank you to all the producers and writers who made this album... I love you guys, you have no idea how much I love you and how much this album means to me."