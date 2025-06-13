Sabrina Carpenter gets "clarity and energy" from cold plunges.

Sabrina Carpenter has opened up about her love of cold plunging

The 26-year-old pop star was introduced to the practice by former boyfriends and admits she initially teased them about the idea of using cold water dips to improve mental health, but she got hooked after trying it.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "I really got introduced to this s*** by boys that I've dated that I made fun of for doing it ...

"I would always make fun of it, being like: 'Oh, the cold shower isn't going to fix your mental health. You need to actually maybe see a therapist.'

" But then I tried it, and I was like: 'You know what? There's a little something to it.'

"Mentally, it's not getting my life together, but it's definitely helping my body heal, and it's helping me have a little bit more clarity and energy. Unfortunately, it's a cult, but I'm here for it."

Sabrina has previously admitted her exes have influenced her style and one particularly painful break-up inspired her to change her hair and adopt her now signature bangs.

She told Vanity Fair magazine: "I literally cut my bangs 'cause someone broke my heart and I was just like, 'I have to do something.

"I'm not usually one of those people that has to make rash decisions when their feelings are hurt but that was my first real heartbreak and so I guess it just sparked that initial like, 'I have to do something different."

The 'Please Please Please' songstress - who started out on Disney Channel more than a decade ago before releasing a string of albums - also revealed she once dyed her hair brunette for her role in the 2019 film The Short History of the Long Road but explained that she was "never wanted" to change her colour because she is happy with her natural tones.

She said: "I never wanted to dye my hair because I always felt comfortable as, you know, blonde, the way I was born!" Sabrina also noted that she is aware she has "no control"