Sabrina Carpenter is the new face of Versace.

Sabrina Carpenter is the new face of Versace

The 25-year-old pop star has signed up to front a new campaign for the brand's Biggie eyewear sunglasses - named after late rapper Notorious B.I.G. - alongside French basketball player Alexandre Sarr who will also star in the ads.

The brand's chief creative officer Donatella Versace said in a statement to WWD: "I am thrilled to have Sabrina and Alexandre join our Versace family in their fabulous Biggie glasses.

"From Notorious B.I.G. to the extraordinary talent of today, the Biggie community are rebels, groundbreakers and champions of the true Versace spirit."

The sunglasses range is named after the late hip-hop star - who was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in 1997 - to celebrate his love for the brand's eyewear after wearing them throughout the 1990s.

Sabrina said of her new fashion role: "I love wearing Biggie sunglasses; they are my go-to accessory for any occasion. They represent so much more than just sunglasses and I am so excited to be a part of this community."

Alexandre added: "I've seen Biggie sunglasses worn by everyone - my NBA teammates, friends I've made across the globe, business guys and kids playing basketball in the yard. Biggies are for anyone who wants to give and take a bit more from life."

It's the latest big fashion appointment for Sabrina after she starred in a campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS lingerie company.

She recently revealed her best fashion tip is to dress as if she's "going to run into her ex".

The singer told W Magazine: "I remember something that someone said to me once. It was like, 'Honey, you should always leave the house as if you’re going to run into your ex.' And I’ve followed that advice from that day forward."

When it comes to her sense of style, she takes inspiration from the likes of Brigitte Bardot, Jane Birkin and "even young Dolly [Parton]".

She explained: "A lot of the things they wore feel very close to the things that I like to wear now. "Obviously, I also take a lot from my mom, when she was younger. She used to wear these cute little sets, and I feel like now I’m very much a set girl.

"I find inspiration all over the place. It’s been a minute since I’ve named-dropped Rihanna in an interview, because I told myself I had to slow down, but Rihanna is always one of my main style icons as well."

However, Sabrina doesn't like to define her style with strict labels. She added: "I’ve always had trouble answering this question, because when you’re a young woman, it can change and fluctuate a lot, and you don’t always want to label it.

"Some days I feel confident in short skirts and tall boots, and other days, I feel more confident in baggy jeans and baggy T-shirts."