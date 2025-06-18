Sarah Jessica Parker has insisted she has no fashion regrets.

The Sex and the City star has argued there's no point feeling bad about past style choices, no matter how "unflattering" or "ridiculous.

She told W Magazine: "I don’t regret any of it, because what’s the point?

"I’m sure there is a laundry list of things I should be telling you that were mistakes, whoopsie-daisies, wrong, misguided, unflattering.

"[But] all of it has been a gift; all of it has been ridiculous. All of it has been exhausting; all of it has been thrilling.

"All of it has been like I’m in a world that is just barely based in reality. What is there to regret?"

However, the 60-year-old star - who has 15-year-old twin daughters Tabitha and Marion with husband Matthew Broderick - admitted their kids aren't too fussed about borrowing her clothes or shoes at this point.

She said: "The sad truth is they don’t fit them anymore. Their feet are the wrong size, and it’s not going backwards.

"Thus far, they’re not really raiding my closet or anything... They’ll be 16 in June, and they like clothing, but it’s not playing an oversize role in their life.

"They definitely have ideas about how they want to feel and look when they walk out the door, but they don’t seem particularly distracted [by it]."

Meanwhile, despite claiming she has no fashion regrets, Sarah did previously admit she made a mistake by wearing a black dress instead of a traditional white wedding gown when she and Matthew tied the knot in 1997.

Speaking back in 2016, she told Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: "I just was too embarrassed to spend any time looking for a wedding dress."

And she later admitted to Marie Claire magazine that the couple weren't keen on having the "attention" on them.

She said: "I was too embarrassed to get married in white, and both Matthew and I were reluctant to have people pay so much attention to us. Which is ridiculous, because that's when you can relish the attention, when it's natural.”