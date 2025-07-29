Selena Gomez's fragrance bottle was designed with the help of a rehab facility and hand therapists.

Selena Gomez is releasing a new fragrance

The Only Murders in the Building actress' Rare Beauty brand will launch Rare Eau de Parfum next week and because of the dexterity issues she suffers with as a result of auto-immune condition Lupus, Selena wanted to make sure the packaging was inclusive so brought in experts, including the Casa Colina clinic, engineers and certified hand therapists, to offer input on the design.

She told WWD: “I have dexterity problems from my lupus, so sometimes it’s hard for me to open a bottle of water or do anything.

“Sometimes I’ve had to use a spray and, like, put both my fingers on it. It’s not as sad as it sounds. I’m alive, and that’s all that matters.”

The 33-year-old star quietly tested the fragrance personally and used everyday moments to obtain reactions to the scent.

She explained: “It was really funny, because sometimes I would accidentally — I would accidentally or purposefully, I should say — get close to people and see if they could smell anything.

“I would just flat out ask everyone I was around. I would tell them what it is, and say, ‘What do you think?’”

Selena - who is engaged to Benny Blanco - wanted to reflect her contentment in both her personal and professional lives with the fragrance.

She said: “Some of my best memories were when I was creating this, in our little test tube, when I got engaged, when I got to celebrate my birthday, 32nd birthday.

“It was just something that made me feel like a piece of me. And I wanted everyone to enjoy it. I was hoping that it would embody the place of life that I’m in.”

Although Rare Beauty hasn't released a fragrance before, Selena released two scents through a partnership with Adrenalina Inc. when she was just 19 years old but she doesn't "even remember" what they were like.

She reflected: “I was so young.

"The sweetest thing — a few months ago, [I saw] someone had saved the box that my [first] fragrance was in. It’s so long ago, I couldn’t help but laugh, because it had just been a trying time in my life where I really was trying hard to be cool.

"I don’t even remember what it smells like. I don’t think it would be anything I’d wear now. This is definitely more me.”