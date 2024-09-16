Selena Gomez opted for “effortless elegance and high shine” at the Emmy Awards.

Selena Gomez at the Emmy Awards

The 32-year-old star was shortlisted for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Mabel Mora in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and she marked the occasion by walking the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre on Sunday (15.09.24) in a stunning black, silk velvet, hand-embellished pavé halter gown by Ralph Lauren with Tiffany + Co. diamonds to accessorise.

Marissa Marino styled Selena’s hair with the entire Fekkai Brilliant Glossing collection, followed by Kristin Ess, using the Detangling Paddle Brush to give her a mostly-straight blow dry, with a large curling iron applied to the ends.

Make-up artist Hung Vanngo gave the actress a smokey cat eye and nude lip, with her manicurist Tom Bachik giving her a high-shine nude nail to match.

Marissa told Vogue.com: “The vibe for the night was effortless elegance and high shine.”

Selena is the founder of Rare Beauty but recently admitted that she has no clue how to do make-up and simply hopes that others "feel good" when they are using her company's products.

Speaking at the TIME100 Summit,, she said: "I don’t know how to do make-up and I have a make-up line. I wanted it to feel good when they're using my products. And all of our products are named based on uplifting things, from our Find Comfort line to anything that comes to mind, body and soul, we try to be very conscious of even naming the products to be reminders of joy or just finding yourself. "

Selena - who shot to fame in her teens on Disney Channel - admitted that her only goal was to make makeup that was "fun" for her fans because she had "spent years" aspiring to look a certain type of way in what she said was all just a "waste of time" in the end.

She added: "So I genuinely just wanted to make make-up that was fun for people. I don't believe in having to look a certain way. I spent years trying to do that and it's draining. Waste of time."