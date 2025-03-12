Serena Williams is launching a kids clothing line.

Serena Williams is launching a kids clothing line

The former tennis star has teamed up with childrenswear brand Janie and Jack to design her own collection aimed at youngsters up to the age of 12 and she's shot a campaign which features her two young daughters Olympia, seven, and Adira, 18 months.

She said of the new project: "As a longtime fan of Janie and Jack, I'm thrilled to bring this collection to life alongside my girls.

"Every piece is designed to celebrate family, style and the special moments we share together. I poured so much love into this collection and can't wait for families everywhere to experience it."

Serena told WWD the collaboration came about because she loves the brand and regularly dresses her kids in Janie and Jack clothes.

She explained: "I always post pictures of my kids and they're always in Janie and Jack ... When I had Adira, this was a perfect time to do something.

"I love them [Janie and Jack]. They're at my local mall. I like to go there and shop. It was very authentic and very normal."

Serena went on to add: "Our initial call was: 'Are we really going to do this? This is crazy.' It was so authentically us on both sides. And my girls love the products ...

"I feel that's the reason why I like [Janie and Jack] because they bring so much joy and fun, just colorful and whimsical things in their stores.

"I wouldn't want to do anything different from that. I just wanted to add to that. It's almost like a fairy tale through clothing."