The 42-year-old actress admits she likes her clothes to look and feel worn so she puts them outside and leaves them there until they are "bleached and damaged" enough for her to wear.

She told Vogue magazine: "I sometimes leave [my clothes] outside for winter, and then by the time it’s summer, they’re kind of aged and bleached and damaged in a way that I like."

Sienna went on to talk about her signature boho style that has recently come back into fashion - admitting her outfit choices during the Noughties were "a little bit nuts" but she's pleased the trend is being embraced again.

She added to the publication: "I think that my styling back then was a little bit nuts. I would wear a dress as a skirt, a dress over a pair of jeans with a boot … it was a lot ... [Boho was] a bit gimmicky at one point ... [But] it’s more about an essence and a spirit; it’s levity and it’s freedom.

"It embodies a certain type of woman that embraces femininity, but there’s also a power in it. I think that’s always been my style."

It comes after Sienna declared her top style tip is to make sure you have a "great pair of jeans" because they can "elevate" any outfit.

She revealed she always sticks to her favourite denim which she teams with a good jumper and nice accessories.

Sienna told Stylist magazine: "I have quite a clear aesthetic of what works for me. I think a great pair of jeans, shoes will elevate any outfit, a great jumper. "I tend to wear a lot of jeans, and then earrings and accessories or a nice watch."

Sienna added she has quite an extensive collection of knitwear and she loves one particular jumper - from high street store Reiss - and her 11-year-old daughter Marlowe often borrows it.

She explained: "I like to buy knitwear. I have a great jumper from Reiss (a crew-neck mid-grey cashmere jumper) – you’d never know it wasn’t The Row. It’s a perfect jumper. My daughter nicked it and looked amazing in it."

The actress went on to add she thinks Brits have an incredible sense of style because of their "irreverence" and "humour".

She told the publication: "There’s no one that does undone, relaxed chic like the Brits; it’s something to do with the irreverence of being English and the humour, there’s just something about British style."