Sir Elton John is launching a new glasses collection with Specsavers.

The 'Rocket Man' legend has teamed up with the company on the new Elton John Eyewear range, with 12 optical frames and two limited edition sunglasses inspired by key moments in his life and career.

Sir Elton said in a statement: "Glasses have always been a big part of who I am. For me, style is all about confidence and expressing who you truly are.

"That’s exactly what this collection is about, its helping people feel fantastic in frames that celebrate their individuality.

"Specsavers and I share the belief that everyone should have access to eyewear that makes them feel like the best version of themselves.

"I can’t wait for people to find a pair they love and make them their own."

The 78-year-old musician's husband David Furnish attended a launch night for the collection this week.

The items - which will be available in store and online from Wednesday (07.05.25) - are inspired by classic tracks like 'Tiny Dancer', 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' and 'Crocodile Rock'.

In a press release, Specsavers said: "Each pair features key signature details, such as the iconic ‘E’ mark symbolising Elton’s personal stamp of approval, and the star — a nod to his illustrious career.

"Whether it’s oversized frames that capture a fearless spirit like 'Captain Fantastic', the classic twist of 'Ballad', timeless sophistication of 'Scholar', or the subtle sparkle of 'Diamond Dust', every frame is crafted with Elton’s unmistakable aesthetic in mind."

Bianca Swan, Specsavers Style Editor, added: "Elton John’s impact on music, fashion, and self-expression is undeniable, and this collection captures that magic.

"Each frame tells a story, offering a balance of everyday versatility with individuality and style at the core of the collection.

"Whether you want a subtle nod to Elton’s iconic look or a bold show-stopping piece, there’s something for everyone in this collection.”