Snoop Dogg launched a jewellery line because he wants fans to be able to have something to "physically hold" following the decline of CDs and cassettes.

Snoop Dogg has created his own jewellery line

The rapper has come up with his own brand called Lovechild which features chain necklaces and bracelets as well as crown-shaped rings in a variety of different metals including 14-karat gold vermeil and sterling silver - and he hopes it can replace physical music recordings in his devotees' collections.

He told WWD: "I used to give you CDs and cassettes and things that you could physically hold, but my music, you can't physically hold anymore.

"You can only hear it. So I want to give you something that you can actually physically hold, put on, and wear. You'll feel love, because that's what it's all about."

The hip-hop star went on to reveal he's heavily involved in the design process as he doesn't just want to be the celebrity face of the brand - and he has kept price points low so his fans can afford the pieces.

He explained: "I'm talking about from picking the links, picking the style of everything, to back and forth working closely with the team to make sure that it's things that I would wear, so when you see me wearing it, it makes you feel good wearing it.

"I don't want to just be a part of a brand where I just get money and shoot a commercial and keep it moving. This is a part of my everyday life."

He concluded: "It's not expensive. It's something that people can afford. So you don't have to feel like, 'I gotta break myself to wear the line that Snoop is wearing.'

"You can get a couple of pieces and feel good about it and wear them every day."

The collection is available from Metal Alchemist as well as Reeds stores and online from December 6.