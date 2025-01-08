Brooke Shields believes society has become "myopically focused on youth".

Brooke Shields feels frustrated by societal attitudes

The 59-year-old star thinks too much importance is put on looking youthful, and Brooke insists that "age and experience and time" also has some value.

The Hollywood star - who has Grier, 18, and Rowan, 21, with husband Chris Henchy - told Real Simple magazine: "Self-improvement, no matter what that means to you, is great. I’m all for it. But our society has become so myopically focused on youth, we lose sight of the value that comes with age and experience and time.

"I look at my two girls - everything’s higher and tighter and smoother. And I know it’s all appealing and it does sell, but I want my girls to not be terrified to be my age."

Brooke is always happy to tell her daughters that "they’re beautiful". However, the actress is keen to stress that there's much more to life than beauty.

She explained: "I don’t shy away from telling them they’re beautiful, because they are, in my eyes as a mother! So I’m allowed that; it’s my prerogative. But it has to have a caveat.

"I tell them that beauty means different things to different people and different cultures. And it’s not all you are. It is a piece and part of your individuality."

Brooke thinks the obsession with her own looks has been "ridiculous" at times in her career.

The actress - who has been married to Chris since 2001 - said: "We have a culture which homogenises. Defines.

"I was called the face of a decade. Who the hell decides that? A particular face gets stamped with this? Whatever it is, it’s ridiculous."