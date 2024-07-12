Sophie Turner "loves" the French girl aesthetic.

Sophie Turner is a fan of the French girl aesthetic but admits it's hard for her to 'nail'

The former 'Game of Thrones' star has revealed she is a huge fan of the "cool, chic, kind of effortless" look, which has been around for decades and was first adopted by Jane Birkin and Brigitte Bardot and is ever popular with the likes of Kylie Jenner and Sabrina Carpenter running the scene, but it takes a "hell of a lot of effort" for her ADD brain.

She told InStyle: "It is an extensive process and it takes a long time for me because I just can't get it together. I'm ADD, so it takes me a while. I love the French girl aesthetic, especially for the summer—cool, chic, kind of effortless looking. For me it takes a hell of a lot of effort to look nice. It does take me a really long time to nail it."

The 28-year-old actress never leaves the house without a hair tie, lipstick and lip liner.

She said: "I always take a hair bobble—or a hair tie as Americans like to call it— because you never know when you're going to be dancing and you don't want to get sweaty hair. And then my lip liner, always. And what would be the last thing? Yeah, my lipstick. That's really all that comes off during the night, so that's what I need in my bag at all times."

After a night out, Sophie keeps her skincare routine simple.

She said: "It is very simple. It's just a bit of micellar water cleanser and some Weleda Skin Food, heavy duty all over my face, and that's all it is. I'm a simple girl."

The 'X-Men' star also revealed the late Marilyn Monroe is someone she would love to have got dressed with to see how she does her flawless makeup.

She told the outlet: "I'd love to know her makeup techniques and how the hell she did it. It's all about putting the mask on, becoming someone else. I just find her fascinating. I'd love to get ready with her, see her switch it on."