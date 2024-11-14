EA SPORTS FC and Nike have collaborated on an exclusive Founders shirt.

The gaming giant and sports brand have teamed up for the release of the new fashion item through Nike's SWOOSH platform, and only those who have ascertained the title that is given to players who have supported the FC franchise from its first days will have access.

The geometric polo is mostly black with a geometric pattern, and is completed with a luminous green trim.

The gaming company's famous EA logo is featured right in the middle, and the iconic Nike logo is featured in the upper left hand side of the shirt.

Additionally, Nike and EA SPORTS’ expanded partnership also includes exclusive, in-game Nike kits for Founders and Club members within EA SPORTS FC 25.

To qualify for eligibility to purchase the product, users must not only have reached Founder status but must be located in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and the United States, with their IP address matching those territories.

Those wishing to purchase a shirt must, and played EA SPORTS FC™ 25 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC or Nintendo Switch™ using the EA Account tied to FC Founders status, and be connected to the internet and also be 18 years of age or older.

What's more, users must have Nike App downloaded on their mobile phone, with push notifications enabled both in the Nike App and within their phone settings.

Nike members will be able to link their EA account associated with their FC Founders status with Nike membership and pre-order the product beginning November 13 (9:30am PT / 5:30pm GMT / 6:30pm CET) in order to redeem access to the product.

For more information, go to https://www.swoosh.nike/.