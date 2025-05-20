Cheryl Burke hates when people make "assumptions" about her appearance.

Cheryl Burke has denied using Ozempic

The 41-year-old TV star has slammed social media trolls, admitting that she feels hurt by the comments of "cruel" body-shamers.

Cheryl - who was married to actor Matthew Lawrence between 2019 and 2022 - said on TikTok: "Let’s address the elephant in the comments section. I am not on Ozempic. I am not sick. I didn’t get a face transplant and I didn’t get a brow lift.

"The level of projection that is happening and that I am witnessing is wild.

"But here is the most disappointing part that really gets me. [Some of you are writing], ‘We miss the ‘old Cheryl’ from Suite Life of Zack and Cody back in 2006 or 'Dancing With the Stars' season 2 when I was 21 or the three years ago Cheryl where I was going through a divorce.'"

Cheryl rubbished the "accusations" surrounding her changing appearance.

The dancer feels particularly hurt when she sees women attacking other women on social media.

She said: "The assumptions are exhausting as hell.

"The accusations are completely cruel and the fact that so many of them are actually coming from women is what is so shocking and hurtful."

Cheryl also insisted that fans have nothing to worry about.

She explained: "I have been in the public eye since I was 20 years old. My body has changed over the past 20 years. My face has changed because I have changed.

"I have experienced so much trauma, divorce, sobriety, burn out and reinvention. This is by no means a pity party. I have healed, I have lost and I have grieved like anybody else. Maybe it shows but I am not sorry for it. Not one bit."

Cheryl actually admitted she doesn't "feel safe" with how she's talked about on social media.

The TV star said: "What has been so challenging is this pressure to prove that I haven’t done something and to convince other people that my healing is valid.

"I am quieter, I have boundaries and more discernment. Frankly, I don’t feel safe the way I used to on social media."