Stella McCartney has revealed she was hated by her peers at fashion school after she got her supermodel mates to walk in her graduate show

The fashion designer - daughter of Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney - studied her craft at the famous Central Saint Martins university in London and she blew away the competition by using her showbiz connections to get superstars including Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss to appear in her end of term show while other students just used their friends instead of professional models.

Speaking in new Disney Plus documentary 'In Vogue: The 90s', Stella explained: "All the other students were choosing their models, then they were getting their mates. I had mates, but my mates were the supermodels.

"I was like, 'Everyone's gonna hate me if I do that ...' but life's too short, and they were genuinely my mates. Those girls were the hottest girls on the planet.

"They were doing every show in every city, and they did a little college fashion show, for me. That was amazing ...

"As [I was] the child of such famous people, it became this whole drama. I was like, 'Agghhh, get me out of here'."

Naomi said of the student show: "I don't think anyone's ever had a graduation like that. I've never seen any graduate from St Martins have their collection on the front cover of every single newspaper."

Kate added: "We were just hanging out in Notting Hill, going to the same bars or restaurants or whatever, and I didn't know she [Stella] was a McCartney.

"Then I saw her driving around in a Mercedes, and I was like, 'She's at college. How could she afford that?' Then she told me – and then she asked me to do her graduate show."

After the backlash over the show, Stella landed a huge job at Chloe taking over from design legend Karl Lagerfeld and she's revealed he wasn't pleased about her appointment.

In the documentary, Stella explained: "[Karl said] 'I knew they'd take a big name to fill my boots, but I thought they'd use a big name in fashion, not music' ... Oooof, b****!"