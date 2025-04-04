Stella McCartney Kids has collaborated with SpongeBob SquarePants for a new fashion range.

The 53-year-old clothing designer - who has three children, sons Miller, 20, and Beckett, 17, and daughter Bailey, 18, with her husband Alasdhair Willis - has rolled out a 38-piece capsule.

Items included in the collection - which features clothes for children aged between zero and 14 - are a crochet bucket hat of the lovable yellow sponge, T-shirts, denim, loungewear, footwear and accessories showcasing the Bikini Bottom characters.

The brand's new additions highlight its values of being "a little bit crazy" and "not of the norm".

Stella is quoted by WWD.com as saying: "At Stella, we question everything - thinking out of the box, questioning humanity as we know it.

“And SpongeBob has the same values as us. He’s a little bit crazy; he’s not of the norm, and we celebrate every single thing about SpongeBob and his community.”

As well as Spongebob, the collection sees other characters, including the goofy starfish Patrick Star and the Chum Bucket owner, the planktonic copepod Plankton dotted across the range.

Trendy tie-dyed loungewear, as well as acid-washed denim, pays homage to California, USA, and SpongeBob because it is believed the fictional town of Bikini Bottom is located somewhere in the Pacific Ocean.

Nickelodeon is fully owned by the Paramount Media Networks division, and Stella has "transformed" the character's "joyful spirit" to deliver an appealing collection for families.

Pam Kaufman, Paramount’s president and chief executive officer of international markets, global consumer products, and experiences, is quoted by the publication as saying: "Stella has transformed SpongeBob’s joyful spirit into a sophisticated whimsical fashion-forward collection for this iconic franchise.”