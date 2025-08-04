Stella McCartney is releasing a T-shirt inspired by a costume worn by Beyonce which references Beatles song Blackbird.

Stella McCartney has designed a limited edition T-shirt inspired by a costume she made for Beyonce

The fashion designer's limited edition white tees feature two blackbirds across the chest and is inspired by an outfit she created for by the pop star for the London leg of her Cowboy Carter tour in June as a nod to Beyonce's cover of the track, which was originally performed by Stella's father Sir Paul McCartney.

In a post on Instagram after her final London show in June, Beyonce thanked the Beatles legend for writing the song and Stella for creating the special design. She wrote: "Thank you, Sir Paul McCartney, for writing one of the best songs ever made.

"Every time I sing it I feel so honored. And it is a full circle moment to wear your beautiful daughter's design. Thank you, London, for creating unforgettable memories for me and my family. Holla at 'ya when I come on tour again!"

The new limited edition T-shirts will sell for £550 and 30 per cent of the proceeds of sales via the Stella McCartney website will be donated to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to help those affected by the recent floods in Beyonce's native Texas.

A statement posted on the designer's website reads: "This T-shirt is embellished with two blackbirds on the front in sparkling lead-free crystals – referencing a style worn by Beyonce during her Cowboy Carter Tour in London and The Beatles’ iconic song, written by Paul McCartney.

"Spun from organic cotton and shaped to a classic tee silhouette, pair it with our iconic vegan chaps or denim jeans for the full look.

"Stella McCartney will donate 30 per cent of net sales from the sale of the Blackbird Graphic Print T-Shirt made via stellamccartney.com to The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund (a fund set up by The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country).

Beyonce's cover of the Beatles track - spelled Blackbiird - featured on her country album Cowboy Carter.

Sir Paul McCartney previously revealed he'd spoken to the pop star about the track and he was thrilled with her "magnificent version".

In a post on his Facebook page, the music legend wrote: "I am so happy with Beyonce’s version of my song Blackbird. I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place.

"I think Beyonce has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!

"I spoke to her on FaceTime and she thanked me for writing it and letting her do it. I told her the pleasure was all mine and I thought she had done a killer version of the song.

"When I saw the footage on the television in the early 60s of the black girls being turned away from school, I found it shocking and I can’t believe that still in these days there are places where this kind of thing is happening right now. Anything my song and Beyonce’s fabulous version can do to ease racial tension would be a great thing and makes me very proud."