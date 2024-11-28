Stone Island has unveiled a feature film shining a light on the fashion house's community.

Infinite Colours is available to stream now

Written and directed by Ken-Tonio Yamamoto, 'Infinite Colours' delves into the community of employees at the company's headquarters in Ravarino, Italy.

Yamamoto said: "Stone Island is all about infinite colours — not just the shades of its garments, but the endless creativity behind

them.

"The title 'Infinite Colours' is a nod to this approach, a way of thinking about possibilities and opportunities, brought to life by a community of people who turn bold visions into reality."

The film - which is available to view on YouTube - was shot entirely at the HQ, and the director has described the pitch as a "docu-poem" combining documentary storytelling with poetic elements.

Through the project, viewers will see how the employees actively shape the production process.

The film opens with graphic shots of the building at night, before it comes to life in the morning as workers - described by the director as "the blood of this organism" - arrive.

They are seen going about their day, from choosing raw materials for the garments, to dyeing and washing them, and managing the archives.

Yamamoto added: "I was always traveling to Ravarino, meeting these people and hearing their amazing stories.

"That’s when I had the idea to make a film that tells the story of Stone Island through their eyes, from the inside out.”

In a press release, it's explained he only spoke to the employees for the film as a way of showing their "dedication, passion, enjoyment in their craft, and deep pride in what they create".

'Infinite Colours' premiered in Los Angeles in March 2023, before screenings in London, Crevalcore and Milan.

Now, it is available to stream worldwide on YouTube.