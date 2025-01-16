Stray Kids star Bang Chan has become a brand ambassador for Fendi.

Bang Chan has joined Fendi as a brand ambassador

The 27-year-old K-pop star - whose real name is Christopher Chahn Bahng - has sported ensembles by the luxury Italian fashion house for some time now and attended Fendi's menswear spring 2025 Milan fashion show in June.

The South Korean star said: “I felt an immediate connection to Fendi with its creative and fun spirit; it is my honour to join the Fendi family in its 100th anniversary year, which makes it even more special."

Fendi said: “Fendi and Bang Chan look forward to embarking on this exciting journey together.”

Chan joins 'Mary and George' actor Nicholas Galitzine in the role, who became the brand's first-ever global menswear ambassador in 2023.

Fendi kicked off its centenary year by launching a new Peekaboo Soft Small bag - the cult accessory that has become popular with the likes of Hailey Bieber and Rihanna.

Silvia Venturini Fendi, creative director of accessories, menswear and children, said: "The Peekaboo Soft Small bag has perfect proportions.

"It's like a Baguette bag, you can fit a lot in it, everything you need. They stretch, move, expand and contract depending on what you put inside. That's the secret: soft small bags are never really small, they're fake small.

"I like the idea that this bag shows off its interior even more. The leather is soft and it's like it's smiling when you open it... It's more accessible, more revealing of what's inside, like an identity card for the person wearing it."

The first Peekaboo was released back in 2009.