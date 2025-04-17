SZA is launching a new beauty brand.

SZA launching beauty brand

The 35-year-old singer / songwriter's Not Beauty will launch with a lip gloss but will eventually expand to include lip stains, lip liners and lip creams.

SZA revealed she decided to enter the beauty market when she struggled to find a lip gloss that "lasted as long as my show, as long as my conversation, as long as my date".

She explained in a press release: "Not Beauty wasn’t about me trying to enter the beauty market, it’s about me filling a need, it’s about me needing something that lasted as long as my show, as long as my conversation, as long as my date.

"There was nothing that existed that did that for me and also made me feel moisturised. I don't know much about much, but I know a lot about lips, and I feel like Not Beauty is not beauty. It is just something that I wanted to share that worked for me and I hope works for you. It's really well made. It’s awesome."

She also shared on Instagram: "YALL ASKED FOR THE LIP COMBO AND ITS FINALLY HERE !!! I REPEAT THE LIP PRODUCTS IVE BEEN WEARING AND WORKING ON FOR YEARS ARE FINALLY HERE FOR EVERYONE TO TRY."

The first product, a hydrating lip gloss, will be available in three shades - In the Flesh, Strawberry Jelly and Quartz.

According to the press release, it was "born from genuine need that crafts quality planet-conscious essentials and mirrors her own novice approach to beauty".

The packaging is "inspired by nature" and "takes cues from the wild — wood textures, plants, insects, and bold natural hues — blending bushcraft inspiration with a touch of femininity".

The gloss will first be available exclusively in pop-up stores across the United States during SZA's Grand National Tour.

It is not clear whether the item will be available in beauty retailers.