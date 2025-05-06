Taraji P. Henson's Met Gala outfit represented the personal "transformation" she has gone through.

The 54-year-old actress opted for an off-white custom Monse x Post-Imperial dress that consisted of a cropped blazer over the top of a minidress for the biggest night in fashion on Monday (05.05.25) and made sure to "pay homage" to women from the ethnic group based across parts of West Africa.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "This is paying homage to the Yoruba culture and the women who paid honours to a deity. They wore white because it represented transformation and spirituality. I think that's where I am right now, because I'm at peace. "

The 'What Men Want' star noted that she has "fought hard" for the type of life she has now and struggles to explain it in any great detail, but just has an "overwhelming feeling of peace" at the moment.

"I have fought for the peace that I've found now, I feel like I'm in a transformation from the old me to the new me. I can't explain it. It's just an overwhelming feeling of peace."

Meanwhile, Taraji sported braces across her teeth to attend the event and noted that she has "got used" to the feeling of them but couldn't wait to take them ut so she could go home and enjoy some pizza.

She added: "You get used to it, you have to take them out to eat though! As soon as I leave here, I'm gonna get a pizza!"

Last year, the Hollywood star noted whilst attending the BET Awards that "representation and recognition is vital" in the fashion world and she wanted to celebrate her heritage in a way that today's designers "deserve".

She said: "Representation and recognition is vital. The BET Awards is our night, and talented black designers deserve the opportunity to have the visibility and platform they deserve. It’s all about celebrating our heritage, our creativity and our unique perspectives through the art of fashion"