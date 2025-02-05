Tate McRae keeps her beauty regime simple because she doesn't have time for a "long skincare routine".

Tate McRae has opened up about her beauty regime

The 21-year-old singer has been named a celebrity ambassador for Neutrogena and stars in the brand's new Hydro Boost campaign - and she's a huge fan of the products because she likes a fuss-free daily ritual.

She told WWD: "When you're younger and just getting comfortable, you feel you need to put on as much product as possible and just try to find the coolest products. As I'm getting older, I feel simpler is better ...

"I put so much make-up on and do my hair every single night to go onstage, and the last thing I want is a long skin care routine. I've been using [Neutrogena]'s products for so long."

Tate previously opened up about her beauty routine in an interview with Glamour magazine, revealing she uses plenty of moisturiser, drinks lots of water and always takes her make-up off before bed.

She told the publication: "[I] put on a s*** ton of moisturizer. If my skin feels good and my face feels good, then I’m satisfied with makeup.

"But if my skin’s dry, I feel like everything goes down hill from there. So I’d say make sure you get a lot of moisturizer on before you start the make-up ...

"I drink lots of water and make sure I’m never sleeping in my make-up."

She added of her simple skincare: "I tried to jump on the whole 20-step skin-care routine, and I really tried because I love the girls that put their headbands on and do a super-intricate routine.

"And every single time I’ve attempted to do that, I break out and my skin goes crazy. So, for me personally, just keeping it simple and clean - and not the cutest-looking skin-care products, just something that is very simple and clean and three ingredients.

"Clean your face and put a moisturizer on. That’s been my holy grail."