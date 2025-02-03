Teddy Swims paid tribute to his unborn baby with his Grammy Awards look.

Teddy Swims at the Grammy Awards

The 32-year-old singer walked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (02.02.25) in a tan suit and hat, adorned with white, gold, and black pearls and he explained the embelishments were a subtle nod to his and girlfriend Raiche Wright's impending parenthood.

He told 'Extra': “That’s why I wear the pearls, you know. We’re due in June… June is the birthstone, so I thought, ‘We do the pearls.’”

Raiche joined Teddy on the red carpet, with her bump visible in her tummy-baring gold outfit.

The singer gushed: "My baby girl’s over there with a belly out… I’m just so blessed. It’s all blessing on blessing.”

The 'Lose Control' hitmaker - who lost out on the Best New Artist accolade to Chappell Roan - was also joined by his dad.

He said: “That’s my hero, and sharing that with him, we’ve already cried at the hotel… I’m happy to share this with my parents tonight.”

And while Teddy may not have won the award, he was just relieved to have made the shortlist.

He said: "We were the last ones with the last name Swims… I was terrified, I thought we weren’t going to get it… I was like, there was this relief… I called my dad.”

Teddy and Raiche announced early last month that they were expecting their first child.

In a joint Instagram post, the singer - whose real name is Jaten Dimsdale - and his girlfriend posed on a lounge chair on the beach, with Raiche lying against her partner and showing off her bump in a red and white gingham bikini.

The series of photos were captioned: "We can’t wait to meet you baby [white heart and star emojis](sic)"