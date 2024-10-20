Tom Daley has become Merino wool's newest ambassador.

Tom Daley is an avid knitter

The Olympic diver - who is known for his love of knitting - is teaming up with Woolmark and will launch a collection of knit kits, complete with merino yarn and patterns on his own Made With Love platform next year.

He said in a statement: “Knitting has formed such a huge part of my everyday life, it is what grounds me, keeps me mindful and slows me down.

“Knitting with wool is the epitome of that; the soft texture and amazing natural properties allow it to temperature regulate, making it the perfect fiber for quality garments and homewares designed to last generations.”

The 30-year-old star - who has sons Robbie, six, and 18-month-old Phoenix, with husband Dustin Lance Black - loves knitting clothes for his children but previously admitted his older boy had begged him to stop.

Speaking before Phoenix was born, Tom told Prima magazine: "I love making stuff for my son Robbie.

“I’ve made him so many jumpers and cardigans.

“It has got to a point where I sometimes get the needles out and he’s like, ‘Papa, no more knitting.’

“Bu he’s been asking for a hat for a while so that’s my next project.”

And Tom wants children to learn to knit from a young age.

He said: “I can’t wait to teach Robbie to knit. He does want to but I don’t think he has the dexterity just yet.

“I’d love to get knitting to become part of the extracurricular programme.

“It’s such a good thing for kids to learn – to get them doing something with their hands, making something themselves.”

Tom hopes to persuade his husband to give more space in their home to his hobby.

He admitted: “I would love my own craft room.

“I have a yarn stash in my wardrobe and I’ve kind of taken over the kitchen table, much to my husband’s dismay.”