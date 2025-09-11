Tom Holland was "scared" of fronting a fragrance campaign.

Tom Holland is fronting a Prada fragrance campaign

The 29-year-old actor has been appointed a Beauty Global Ambassador for Prada and is also the face of their new fragrance Paradigme, and he was drawn to the idea of finding "another way" to show masculinity that wasn't rough or hypersexual.

He told Esquire: “I was always kind of scared of doing a perfume. I never wanted to be in one of those commercials that was sort of overtly sexual in nature. And when I sat down with Prada, they pitched me the idea and it felt like an authentic representation of who I was.”

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor admitted he often "forgets" to wear fragrance and when he does remember, he worries about putting on too much.

He said: "I just do one or two on my neck, one on my wrist, and then that’s it. I’ve only just recently found out that they do an intense version and then a lighter version of the perfume...

"I can get a little bit fragrance-shy about Am I wearing too much? I think it’s just trial and error, really. I typically always forget to wear a fragrance.

"I travel a lot, and it’s annoyingly—they always come in bottles that are bigger than a hundred milliliters, so you can’t travel with them."

Tom loves working with Prada and always feels "confident" when he wears the fashion house.

He said: "I really like Prada. They’re very, very friendly, and they are really amenable. They never cease to put me in great clothes for red carpets.

"I always feel really confident in stuff that they get me to wear. I’ve worked with them for a number of years now and would love to continue the relationship."