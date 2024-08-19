Tory Burch has always been "intrigued" by Kendall Jenner's "quiet power".

Tory Burch has revealed what drew her to Kendall Jenner

The 58-year-old fashion designer got the 28-year-old supermodel to star in her campaign for her new fragrance, Sublime, and explained why she chose the ‘Kardashians’ star to be the first face of her brand.

She told ELLE.com: "I spent a lot of time thinking about working with Kendall Jenner. We’ve never had a face. There’s something that I really love about her. A long time ago, we were in a shoot together, and I’ve been intrigued with her. She has a quiet power, which I find interesting. She’s fearless. She’s an entrepreneur [with] great family values and a work ethic."

Burch is set to launch refills next year because she believes the bottle is so appealing people will want to keep it on display.

She said of the design: "The bottle is meant to last. I wanted something you would keep forever, and that’s why it feels so heavy; I wanted it to be a beautiful, artistic element that you put on your vanity. [The design] was inspired by the Guggenheim, taking an abstraction of the Ts [in our logo]."

Burch continued: "I worked with Malin Ericson, and we worked on many different iterations. There was a purity to this that I loved, and we put the logo [off-kilter] as a representation of things not being where they used to be and not being so straightforward. It’s about reinvention, evolution, and innovation."

The designer loves the scent so much she wears it herself.

Asked about her thought process for selecting a perfume to wear, she said: "It’s pretty last minute, and just as I’m walking out the door. But I do like wearing a fragrance. It’s a ritual for me. There’s one of our Middle East fragrances that’s an oud that I love, but I also now love Sublime. I’ve given a couple bottles to my sons’ girlfriends; they’re obsessed with it, and they said it’s addictive. I love that."