Tracee Ellis Ross has rubbished "insane" claims she only packs two pairs of underwear for trips.

The 52-year-old actress sparked debate online after comments at the Travel + Leisure World Summit last week when she opened up about how much she packs for her travels.

Clarifying her comments on the TODAY show, she told Savannah Guthrie: "What I said was ‘in my carry on.’ What I said was in my carry on I usually bring two pairs of day undies, two pairs of sleeping undies, a nightie, a flip flop — depending on what time of year it is — a dress that can turn into night or day."

Tracee insisted she has a travel motto of "BIA - bring it all", and she checks a "minimum of four bags" when she's getting on a plane.

She added: "I pack for beauty and disaster."

The star also admitted she likes to swap her underpants "many times a day".

She said: "And let me also be clear, I’m a person — because I did a hand washing video and I put it on TikTok — that I’m a person who changes my undies many times a day.

"This is a ridiculous conversation, people!”

However, Tracee insisted she is able to laugh off the idea of being misquoted, especially for such a "dumb topic".

She said: "People hear what they want to hear. It's a dumb topic. There's so many things going on. It's hilarious."

She did offer some advice for people on their travels, and reiterates the benefits of sink washing your undergarments.

She explained: "There’s certain delicates, you just wash them in your sink. I don’t really want anyone else touching my undies.”

The Black-ish star previously admitted she has to pack sensibly when it comes to longer trips.

She told T+L's editor-in-chief Jacqui Gifford: "If I’m gone for a month on this trip, you can’t pack a month's worth of underwear.

“How do you do that? They take up a lot of space.”