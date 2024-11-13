Travis Barker is creating a capsule collection with Hurley.

Travis Barker has teamed up with Hurley

The Blink 182 drummer has been a fan of the brand for years and he has now been appointed their global ambassador, a role that will also see him collaborating with the firm on a range of apparel and accessories.

According to WWD, the Hurley x Travis Barker collection will be available in Spring 2025 and will incorporate archival art and custom graphics to reflect Travis' own style and rebellious spirit.

He said in a statement: “I’m stoked to partner with Hurley again. We’ve come full circle. Hurley was there when Blink 182 was just starting to dominate, and now, decades later, we get to collaborate in a way that reflects both of our evolutions.”

And Hurley - which was founded in California in 1999 - are equally thrilled to have the 48-year-old drummer on board.

Joey Gabbay, chief executive officer of Bluestar Alliance, Hurley’s parent company, said in a statement: “To partner with someone like Travis Barker who has done so much for music and culture is massive — but to have the synergy behind it as well, with Travis, truly embodies who we are as a brand and makes it even more special.”

The collection will be available for purchase at selected retailers and online via the Hurley website.

Travis previously admitted he gets "nervous" wearing a suit and is very comfortable with his casual style.

He told Vanity Fair magazine: "For me, I kind of have a uniform I feel really comfortable in which usually is no shirt, a pair of pants and some Converse or some Doc Martens.

"I get nervous playing in a suit.

"I'm so used to playing with no shirt on and just being free. I'm wondering if like, my stick is going to caught in the cuff?"