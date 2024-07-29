Travis Barker's wellness company is launching its first nationwide retail partnership with Sprouts.

The Blink-182 drummer is "excited" to be teaming up with the natural and organic grocery chain, which has more than 415 stores across the US, and hopes it will help Barker Wellness reach a more "diverse" group of customers.

He told WWD via email: “I’m excited to launch Barker Wellness at Sprouts, making it easier for people to access our products.

“This partnership helps us reach a diverse group of individuals who are dedicated to natural and effective health solutions.”

The firm's CEO and co-founder, Ash Patel, thinks Sprouts is well alligned with the brand's "wellness-focused mission".

He added: “This strategic partnership not only broadens our reach but also amplifies our commitment to promoting health and well-being on a national scale.

"Together, we aim to make our innovative wellness products accessible to a wider audience, bringing our shared vision of comprehensive health and wellness to communities across the country."

The collaboration will also see two new products launch at Sprouts, Mushroom Adaptogen Gummies Daytime Blend and Mushroom Adaptogen Gummies Nighttime Blend.

The daytime blend is designed to boost energy and includes employs shiitake, lion’s mane, cordyceps and more in a strawberry pineapple-flavoured gummy, while the mixed berry and lemon-flavourited nighttime gummy featires valerian root and L-theanine to support recovery and a restful night's sleeps.

Other products that will be stocked by Sprouts includes the Kourtney x Barker Wellness collection - a collaboration with Travis' wife Kourtney Jardashian - as well as the Barker Wellness muscle therapy range.

But the retailer won't be selling the relatively newly-launched tattoo after care products that were made available a few months ago.