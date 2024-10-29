Travis Kelce spends "at least three hours" picking an outfit before each game.

The NFL star converted an entire bedroom into a wardrobe so has a multitude of garments to choose from, and though he spends a long time deliberating, he often still doesn't make a decision until the last minute.

Travis told WSJ Magazine: "I kind of just do it off of instinct.

"It really just goes down to the wire.

"I kind of enjoy the creative process of the panic to just throw something together."

The sports star - who is also dating pop icon Taylor Swift - also revealed that he enjoys sporting bold outfits and doesn't care what people think of them.

He added: “Obviously, not every look is for everybody.

“I’m not going to be offended if somebody says I look like a clown if I got a fun hat on and some wacky jeans. It is what it is, I’m gonna have fun with it.

“For the most part, I do it to put a smile on somebody’s face."

Earlier this year, Travis shared that he thought his girlfriend Taylor "killed" it with her outfit for the Grammy Awards.

Taylor stepped out in a white floor length dress with a thigh high split, completed the look with black opera gloves, black open-toe heels and a custom Lorraine Schwartz watch which she wore as a choker.

Speaking to reporters in a press conference the week after, he said: "oh, that was fresh I liked that.

"It's all about the accessories when you go to an awards show like that. She killed it."