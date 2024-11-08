Troye Sivan was "afraid" of make-up growing up.

The 'Revelation' hitmaker - who was named as Rabanne’s first global make-up brand ambassador in July - believes people use cosmetics to express their identity so it took until he was more comfortable with himself for him to be able to experiment with different products.

He told Allure: “I think make-up is really closely tied to identity for a lot of people, and for those reasons, it was something that I was definitely afraid of as a kid.

“Now that I’m feeling so liberated in my personal life, it’s nice to be free to explore it.

"But for anyone who might be a couple of years earlier in their [coming out] process than I am, I hope that it just shows them to do what makes them feel good. That's really the only thing you can do.”

The 29-year-old singer recalled how "liberating" it was when he first sported a "bold" make-up look in public.

He added: “The first time I wore really bold make-up was in the ‘Bloom’ music video [in 2018].

“That was a very formative experience for me and just a really liberating day.”

Previously, Troye admitted that he didn't use makeup until later in his life, despite wanting to as a child.

He told WWD: “I definitely fantasised about playing with makeup as a kid and never really allowed myself to do it.

"I would watch my mom do her makeup, or I would watch my sister or my friends. My favorite thing was I would get ready for a party in like five minutes then race to my friend’s house and watch them get ready over the course of two hours.

“It’s this very kind of ritualistic experience that I cherish.

“I love doing it by myself. I love doing it with other people. Even now, on tour — we’ve been on tour for the last month — it became a really important part of our pre-show ritual — me and the six dancers sitting, all doing our makeup and exchanging products and tips.

“It really centres you, puts you in the zone, can elevate you and make you feel your best."