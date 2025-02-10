Twiggy "eats like a horse".

Twiggy is naturally slim

The 75-year-old model has always been known for her slender frame but admitted she finds accusations she has promoted eating disorders to be frustrating as she's never had to do much in order to stay thin.

Insisting she hadn't turned down a biscuit because of a desire to maintain her weight, she told You magazine: "‘It’s not that! I’m going to the dentist later; this tooth is hurting.

"It’s annoying I’ve somehow got this reputation for putting slimness above all else. I’ve even been blamed for promoting anorexia, and it’s all such rubbish!

"I eat like a horse. Always have done.

"My dad was a skinny Northern man, and my genes are the same. I love food but it goes through me."

'The Boy Friend' actress is relieved there is now less pressure on women to conform to particular body types, but she does worry about the long-term impact of new weight loss medications.

Asked if she disapproves of the jabs, she said: "Of course not! There’s a right weight for everybody, isn’t there? I love the fact that these days, especially for women, there’s no 'correct look'.

"I’ve always thought the pressure on women was intrusive and horrible. The only thing I wonder about with these weight-loss drugs is the long-term side effects – but if they work, they work. At least I don’t feel I’m in the firing line in the whole skinny debate like I used to be."

As well as crediting her dad for her slender physique, Twiggy admitted her father's influence kept her on the straight and narrow after she found fame in the 1960s.

Asked if she was tempted by the sex-and-drugs lifestyle, she said: "No, that’s my dad’s influence. He was from Bolton, Lancashire. A lovely man. Steady, reliable and always family first.

"I’m the same. I’ve seen plenty of people become weird through fame, but I wanted to be present and enjoy it."

Meanwhile, though she is getting older, the former 'America's Next Top Model' judge has no plans to retire.

She said: "I don’t feel old enough to think about death. I’m also not one to retire. You hear about people retiring and, next thing, they get ill and die."