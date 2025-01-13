Tyra Banks has been "thinking about" modelling more often.

Tyra Banks is thinking of returning to the runway

The 51-year-old beauty retired from the runway in 2005 but starred in a campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS and make her comeback for Victoria's Secret last year and she admitted it would be "empowering" to take on more jobs at this stage in her life.

She told Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper: “Kim was a one-off. Victoria’s Secret, that was a one-off. But now I’m like, it might even feel like a vacation day because, as an entrepreneur, it just doesn’t stop and I don’t sleep.

“Going back to the roots, I think it can almost feel like it’s just an exhale. And I think sometimes we’re so hungry for reinvention that we push away, or I push away, what I used to be very known for.

"But I think there is something empowering about me being thicker and curvier and being now over 50 years old and going back to modelling, so that it’s an exhale for me, but for women everywhere. It is bigger than me now.”

And Tyra - who has spent the last 18 months dividing her time between Los Angeles and Sydney - is contemplating taking on global representation for her fashion career again.

She added: “I think I want to even get modelling agencies, not just like New York and LA, Paris, but maybe even here too, because I’m here so much, so to get a Sydney agency.”

Despite her high profile, the former 'America's Next Top Model' host insisted it has been easy for her to lead a low-key life in Australia.

She said: "There’s another face that you don’t see right now.

“I know how to blend. I wear wigs. You probably wouldn’t even know to be honest. You don’t have to be (noticed here). It’s like America is very intrusive, with like family stuff, but here I feel a lot safer.

“But we are coming out, I want to go to stuff now. It has been entrepreneur time, just like my head is down, no social stuff. Now, I am ready,

“I need some outfits though, I need some Aussie brands that can fit my bootie, you know, some curves. I’m ready to get out."