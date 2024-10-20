Valentina Sampaio will "cherish" her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut "for a lifetime".

Valentina Sampaio walks in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The 27-year-old Brazilian was the first trans model to star in a campaign for the lingerie brand when she began working with them in 2019 and on Tuesday (15.10.24), she and Alex Consani became the first two trans models to walk in the runway show after it returned following a six-year hiatus, and she hailed the event a "long-held dream come true".

She told People magazine: "This moment is one I will cherish for a lifetime.

"Today, the Victoria’s Secret family has shown the world that being trans is just as exceptional and beautiful as anyone else on that runway. Inclusivity is crucial to the world we’re building, and I’m honored to walk with pride, love and the hope of inspiring the next generation. Thank you, Victoria’s Secret, for making a long-held dream come true."

Valentina walked the runway in a black satin embellished bra, low-rise pants and a fishnet bejewelled mid-length skirt, accessorised with silver-studded pearl high heels and black oversized earrings, as well as a huge black and copper striped bow on her back.

The model had announced she'd been chosen for the show earlier this month.

She wrote on Instagram: "I’m over the Moon… I’M IN!!! [heart emoji] See you guys at the @victoriassecret Fashion Show 2024.(sic)"

Victoria's Secret had promised the show would feature more diversity and inclusion than before when they announced in May it was to return.

The brand wrote on Instagram at the time: “We’ve read the comments and heard you.

"The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more! Stay tuned…it only gets more iconic from here."