Venus Williams shares a hairbrush with her dog.

Venus Williams is devoted to her dog Harry

The 44-year-old tennis legend travels everywhere with her beloved Havanese Harry and while she always carries a brush for her "super fragile" curls, she's been known to whip it out to comb out some tangles from her pet pooch too.

Discussing what she always has in her bag, she told Us Weekly magazine: “My hair’s super fragile, so this is my go-to brush — it just helps those curls bounce. Harry has curly hair too, so every now and then I have to use my brush on him — then we have to get a new one!”

Harry often travels in Venus' handbag alongside the brush.

Asked about the most important item she keeps in her bag, Venus laughed: “It’s my boy Harold. Harry is 18 years old and comes everywhere with me.

"He hates tennis balls, but I know he loves me.”

Because she usually has her hands full with Harry, Venus is practical and opts for a mini phone carrier and wallet combo.

She said: “I’m always carrying my dog, so my purse needs to be attached to my phone.

“This one’s so cute. It’s perfect for parties, easy for airports, and easy if you’re on the go.”

The sportswoman never leaves home without a supply of vitamins, but has to stop herself from eating chewable Vitamin C like sweets.

She said of her craft box of supplements: “You got the staples like Vitamin C, then I have lots of enzymes, probiotics, and all the other vitamins and minerals. I don’t go anywhere without this.”

"This [chewy vitamin C] is one of my favourites. I have to be careful because I’ll just keep eating these because they taste great.”

Venus previously admitted her dog is her "life", even though she hadn't initially planned to get a pet.

She told People magazine: "I'm a passionate pet owner, and my dog is my life. He is the focus of my life. I love the little guy.

"I had not planned on getting a dog. And I just saw this dog one day, and I called my sister and said, 'What should I do? I like this dog.' And she said, 'Get him. I love him already.' And so it was the best decision and best advice I ever got."