Victoria Beckham has admitted to being a perfectionist

The 50-year-old designer has created her own line of make-up brushes, and Victoria has had a very hands-on role in the design process.

She told British Vogue: "I spent a lot of time thinking about these brushes and what it was that I desired and couldn’t find."

Victoria explained that the brushes have all "earned their place" in her new collection.

The former Spice Girl said: "My focus is always on the ‘why’ and the brushes that have made it into this collection have earned their place and right to be there. They’re inspired by calligraphy pens."

Victoria actually scrapped the original Contour Stylus because it failed to match her own expectations. The designer - who is married to soccer star David Beckham - has admitted that she's "hard to please".

She shared: "I called them and said, ‘Listen, I’m so sorry and I know no one’s going to be happy to hear this but we have to stop.’ I’m quite hard to satisfy.

"I’m a perfectionist and I’m hard to please – which I think is a good thing. Because, when I’m happy, it means that we’re ready to release it."

Last year, David observed that his wife is finally "having the success she deserves".

The sports icon believes Victoria has really earned the success she's currently enjoying as a fashion designer.

During an appearance at the Royal Television Society's annual conference in London, David explained: "She’s a strong, driven, passionate person who’s gone from being a Spice Girl to being respected in this industry, it’s very tough.

"She’s worked hard for 18, 19 years on her business and suddenly she’s having the success she deserves."