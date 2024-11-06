Victoria Beckham's Hermès bag collection is off-limits to her daughter Harper.

The 50-year-old fashion designer has admitted her 13-year-old girl is not allowed to borrow her high-end designer Birkins just yet.

She told Vogue: "I'm not too precious about [my wardrobe] unless it's Hermès. When Harper eyes up those handbags [I say]: 'Not just yet.' I love my clothes, I look after my clothes, and they are there to be enjoyed."

Hermès bags can cost up to an eye-watering $139,230.

The former Spice Girl - who also has sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, with retired soccer ace David Beckham - insists she is flattered that Harper and her boys' partners want to raid her closet.

She added: "If one of the young ones wants to borrow my clothes, whether it's Harper or one of the boys' girlfriends, that's flattery because they are significantly younger than me."

Meanwhile, Victoria this week admitted she has been through "so much" with her fashion empire over the years.

The 50-year-old designer switched fields after initially finding fame alongside Geri Horner, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Mel B as part of the Spice Girls in the late 1990s and while it has been a "huge accomplishment" with her eponymous brand, she is "proud" to finally say that they have turned a profit.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "It’s a huge accomplishment. The company has been through so much over the last 17 years – ups, downs, restructuring... it’s been quite the journey. So, finally, to be able to say we’re profitable is something I’m so proud of, because it’s not an easy industry, and it’s getting harder and harder. To be able to say that I’m selling clothes right now, when you look at how luxury is struggling."

The 'Not Such An Innocent Girl' singer started displaying her collections at Paris Fashion Week in 2022 and it was only then that she realised she "had something" to give in the field of fashion.

She said: "Whenever I did a collection, I’d always think, it was because of this person, or it was because of that person. But when I went to Paris, what I realised was: I must have something to do with this. And I actually gave myself a little pat on the back."

Victoria also noted that upon branching out into beauty, she realised that she could truly build her brand into a full-blown "house" for the fashion market.

She said: "When I think about the past 17 years... I mean, there was a point when this brand was all fires, and every day we were putting them out. But when I created the fragrance, that’s when I believe that we turned from a brand into a house. I’ve spent years building the damn foundations. Now I can start really building the house."