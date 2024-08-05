Victoria Beckham believes launching a perfume line this year has completed her self-titled fashion house.

The Spice Girls star made her first foray into fashion 16 years ago when she launched her eponymous brand back in 2008 and she has since expanded the clothing line to include accessories and shoes as well as a beauty range and three fragrances which hit the shelves earlier this year - and Victoria says the scent collection makes her company a "real house".

He told Vogue Australia: "We’re building. I spent many years working on the foundations and now I can start to build the house that I always dreamed about.

"We have fashion that’s not just ready-to-wear but we have bags and shoes, we have beauty, which is enormously successful in its own right, and now I have fragrance, which for me is the halo of the brand. Now, that makes us a real house."

Victoria also admitted it hasn't been easy building her brand and she may not have started the project if she'd known how hard it was going to be.

She explained: "I took the plunge, and there was an innocence and naivety. If I knew then what I know now, I might not have had the courage to do it, but I didn’t really know anything about the industry.

"I went into fashion in a very honest, humble way. I just wanted to create clothes I couldn’t find myself … And now after 17 years we’re proud to say that fashion in its own right is profitable, and for a ready-to-wear brand and an independent brand to be able to say that is a huge achievement."