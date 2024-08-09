Victoria Beckham is planning to expand her fragrance range by launching a fourth perfume later this year.

The Spice Girls star made her first foray into fashion 16 years ago when she launched her eponymous brand back in 2008 and she has since expanded the clothing line to include accessories and shoes as well as a beauty range and three fragrances which hit the shelves earlier this year - and now she has let slip there's another scent on the way.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, Victoria was asked to reveal her "signature scent" and she replied: "My fourth fragrance, which launches in early October."

Earlier this year, Victoria launched three gender neutral eau de parfums handcrafted by expert perfumer Jérôme Epinette called Portofino ’97, Suite 302, and San Ysidro Drive, which retail for £170 each.

She explained San Ysidro Drive is named after the road in Beverly Hills , California where she moved to with her family back in 2007, while Suite 302 is inspired by her "whirlwind weekends" in Paris with her husband David and is named after her ideal hotel suite and Portofino ’97 is inspired by a trip to Italy she took with David just three months after they started dating.

The star has not given any more details about her upcoming fourth fragrance, but it's likely to also be inspired by her past experiences.

In the interview, Victoria was also asked to name some of her fashion must-haves and she confessed she can't live without a pair of jeans from her own fashion brand, as well as Nike Air Jordans trainers and her favourite piece of jewellery is a pinky ring bought by David which matches one he bought for their teenage daughter Harper.

She also revealed her best beauty buy of recent years was an LED face light and her best fashion investment was a "classic tuxedo jacket".