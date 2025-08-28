Victoria Beckham has battled "bad" skin "throughout her entire life".

Victoria Beckham has opened up about her struggles with her skin

The Victoria Beckham Beauty founder, 51, is launching her brand's first-ever foundation, The Foundation Drops, and explained it was important to come up with a lightweight formula that allows women to feel "confident" in their own skin, no matter the condition of their complexion.

She told British Vogue: “I struggled with my skin throughout my entire life.

“When I say I used to have bad skin, there was a time when I couldn’t put a pin between the acne on my face. I know how it feels not to feel confident because of your skin."

Recalling a time when she would cake on makeup, she continued: “I remember doing the school run when I was testing a different foundation and I felt so self-conscious that it was so heavy, I didn’t want to look the other mums in the eye – I felt like I had a mask on. I want my foundation to give me confidence, to perfect my complexion, but I don’t want to feel like I’m wearing a mask. That’s a very old-fashioned look.”

The former Spice Girl - who is married to retired soccer star David Beckham - says the "personal" product has been a "lifetime in the making".

She said: "I have struggled with my skin my whole life… and I know how it feels not to feel confident. That’s why this product is so personal to me – I want other women to finally feel seen and understood.”

Victoria added: “When I say it’s been a lifetime in the making, I mean it. I’ve worn make-up since I was far too young because I was so self-conscious about my acne – and I’ve been searching ever since for something that actually makes skin look and feel better. This is it.”