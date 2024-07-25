The new Victoria's Secret fashion show will be an "all-singing, all-dancing affair" that will represent "all women" on the runway.

Gigi Hadid is one of the models who has previously walked in the Victoria's Secret fashion shows

The underwear brand's famous catwalk extravaganza last took place in 2018 before being shelved amid a flurry of claims about a toxic culture at the brand and a backlash against the fashion show's chief marketing officer Ed Razek for refusing to hire plus-size or transgender models.

Razek left the company and a new rebooted version of the show will be returning in the autumn, with Janie Schaffer, chief design and creative officer, telling WWD.com there have been some huge changes: "It will be bigger and better than everyone has seen before ... [It will be a] celebration of how amazing the fashion show was ... but through the lens of Victoria's Secret today, rather than the lens of Victoria's Secret of old ...

"All women will be represented [on the runway]. It's very important."

Sarah Sylvester, executive vice president of marketing, added: "We want to be a brand that all women can participate in, whether it's watching the show, getting your first bra fitting with us and following us on social. The fashion show will be the ultimate portrayal of that."

Another big change will allow shoppers to buy the pieces they see on the runway with both the holiday intimates collection and the VS Sport range being made available to purchase shortly after the show.

Schaffer added: "It's just another way to make the brand more accessible and inclusive, and you can buy what you actually see on the runway."

She went on to reveal there will be a "record-breaking" number of models walking in the show, the famous VS wings will return and there will also be some high-profile musical performances.

She added: "It will be an all-singing, all-dancing affair. There will be lots of entertainment, lots of models, lots of wings, lots of glamour. It will be absolutely beautiful."

The 2018 runway extravaganza featured musical performances from artists including Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha, while previous performers have included Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and Katy Perry.