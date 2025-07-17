Key pieces from Whitney Houston's wardrobe are going under the hammer to raise funds for the charity set up in her name.

The costumes worn by the pop star - who died in 2012 aged 48 - are being sold off by Julien's Auctions to raise funds for the Whitney E Houston Legacy Foundation with items listed including a casino-themed jacket designed by Bob Mackie and a gold Marc Bouwer gown with matching turban which was worn by the singer at a performance in South Africa in 1994.

Pat Houston, executor of the later singer's esate and the president of The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, said in a statement: "On behalf of The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, we look forward to partnering with Julien's Auctions.

"For Whitney's 40th anniversary, we have some of her unique and one-of-a-kind items and garments that Whitney wore on stage and at various A-list events and at home.

"Gathering those items brought back so many memories. We look forward to previewing this year's collection with her supporters globally."

A statement from Giles Moon, vice president head of music at the auction house, added: "Julien's Auctions is proud to partner with the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation for this very special auction.

"Whitney Houston fans and collectors from around the world will have a rare opportunity to own incredible memorabilia and artifacts from important moments of her stellar career, while making a difference, with 100 pe rcent of the proceeds from the sale benefiting the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation."

Other lots for sale include two pairs of Dolce and Gabbana shoes worn by the singer on her 1999 My Love Is Your Love World Tour, a leopard print dress and a matching coat, as well as a yellow dress she wore during an appearance on Dancing With the Stars.

As well as fashion items, other items of memorabilia will be included in the sale such as an RIAA multi-platinum sales award for 1992 hit I Will Always Love You, a faux crocodile jewelry box and a novelty slot machine.

The auction will take place in Los Angeles and online on August 11.