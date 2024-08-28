Winona Ryder is bringing her "90s legacy" to a new campaign for Jimmy Choo.

Winona Ryder has landed a lucrative new deal with Jimmy Choo

The 'Beetlejuice' actress stars in a new series of adverts for the luxury shoe company 's autumn 2024 line which takes inspiration from the 1990s - when Winona was at the height of her Hollywood fame.

Jimmy Choo's creative director Sandra Choi said in a statement: "Winona is iconic in her style and her acting. Her films and her aesthetic are symbolic of the decade that shaped Jimmy Choo's early years as a brand.

"Winona's talent combined with her individuality and '90s legacy felt perfect to represent this collection."

In the pictures, Winona is seen wearing an all black outfit teamed with bright red Scarlett 50 pumps - which retail for £795 - and the matching £1,495 Cinch M bag.

Sandra added of the new autumn line: "This collection is about exploring a quintessentially British interpretation of a ladylike aesthetic. I was reminiscing on that moment in the 1990s when different worlds collided - models, the YBAs and socialites, it was also when Jimmy Choo was born.

"There was a distinct minimalism, a classicism, but always with an element of eccentricity. It made it fundamentally British, and distinctly Jimmy Choo."

The collection also includes a black bucket bag and biker boots as well as "latte" coloured Mary Jane mules which are fused with a navy boot sock.

The brand's website adds the line fuses the style of both London and New York, stating: "There is also fusion between a spirit of London and a sense of New York, two cities whose distinct styles helped shape the decade, shifting between minimalism and maximalism, old-world and new, refinement and rebellion."