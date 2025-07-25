Winona Ryder always cuts her own hair when she wants to wear it short.

The Beetlejuice star was known for her quirky pixie cuts after shooting to fame in the 1980s, but Winona is adamant she didn't spend a lot of money on her hair - revealing she likes to take scissors to it herself because she has perfected her technique over the years.

Winona told Ella magazine: "Honestly, I always loved having short hair. One thing is, I have to cut it myself ...

"[I turn my head] upside down and you cut up."

The 53-year-old actress went on to talk about the ageing process and admitted some directors have encouraged her to get Botox.

She explained: "I always knew I looked young. But I also knew that when I started ageing, it was gonna happen fast ...

"They’ll [directors] say: 'Just relax your forehead. Relax.' I’m trying to be a great actor, and they’re saying that over and over. It’s nice that people are talking about how it’s OK to age, but there’s still enormous pressure. Every role I get is for a mother, you know? My career has definitely shifted."

Winona previously opened up about her personal style revealing she's a big fan of casual clothing.

When asked about her fashion essentials, Winona insisted she only has five key items, telling Elle.com: "Everyone's different, but socks and underwear, a comfortable pair of jeans, a favourite T-shirt, and a soft sweater. But that's just me."

She also insisted she wasn't surprised to see 1990s fashion make a comeback, saying: "It's not my 90s style that's been revived! I certainly don't feel any ownership over it - that's just way too much responsibility. I guess it's just sort of inevitable in terms of fashion.

"Everything always comes back into style about 20-25 years later, right?"

The Stranger Things star also admitted she has a hard time letting go of her favourite items of clothing and she framed one of her T-shirts because she didn't have the heart to throw it away.

She told the publication: "I just had to retire an old Clash T-shirt from the first time I saw them in 1980 because it was so incredibly thin and just disintegrating. But I ended up framing it. I inherited my fathers 'archivist' gene, so it's really hard for me to let go of things."